OELWEIN — A card shower is planned for Mervin Gregerson to celebrate his 95th birthday.
Mervin was born on Dec. 26, 1924 to Melvin and Fern Gregerson at their home in rural Volga.
He and his wife, Lois, are the parents of four children, Lyle (Pat) Gregerson of Elkader, Karen (Alan) Spragg of Oelwein, Janise (Paul) Meggers of Walker, and Greg (Leanne) Gregerson of Rapid City, SD. They have 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great, great-grandchildren.
Birthday greetings to help Mervin celebrate this milestone may be sent to 28 Ninth Ave SE, Oelwein, IA 50662.