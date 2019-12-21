Card shower for Tegtmeier’s 50th anniversary

SUMNER — Ron and Judy Tegtmeier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 27.
Mr. Tegtmeier and the former Judy Lantzky were married on that date in 1969 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, where they made their home.
Ron is retired from LifeLine Emergency Vehicles and Judy retired from Casey’s General Store. The couple has two sons, Robb (Nancy) and Marty, and two granddaughters, Heather and Whitney, all of Sumner.
A card shower is planned to honor them on this milestone. Anniversary greetings may be sent to the Tegtmeiers at 3051 200th St., Sumner, IA 50674. They will also be celebrating with a family dinner.