MARION — A card shower is being held for the 90th birthday celebration of Victoria Cruz Lujan Neuzil. Birthday greetings and favorite memories may be sent to her at 3365 Midway Rd., Marion, IA 52302.
Vicki was raised in Oelwein, daughter of Isabel and Leonard Lujan. She is sister to Consuelo “Connie” Ledesma.
Vicki and her late husband Tony raised four sons, Allen (Barbara) Neuzil of Davis, Ill., Blair (Nikki) Neuzil of Alburnett, Clint Neuzil of Atlanta, Ga., and Dale (Alissa) Neuzil of San Diego, Calif.
She would love to hear from old friends from the area.