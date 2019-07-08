Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Card shower in honor of Kaufman’s 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Kaufman

Jerry and Wanda (Tope) Kaufman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2019 with a family dinner. Please send your love and congratulations by mailing a card to the following address: Jerry and Wanda Kaufman, P.O. Box 127, Fairbank, IA 50629.

