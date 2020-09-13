OELWEIN — Dr. Dan and Jane O’Toole will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Dan and Jane were married on Sept. 19, 1970 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Keswick, Iowa. They are the parents of Jennifer O’Toole of Las Vegas and Jeneane (Wayne) O’Toole Stepan of Iowa City. They are also the proud grandparents of Maggie and Jakob O’Toole Stepan and grandcats Ollie and Henry, all of Iowa City.
Jane and Dan met in Iowa City, while Dan was a medical student and she, an OB nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. After Dan graduated they moved to Des Moines for his residency. The couple’s two daughters were born while they lived in Des Moines.
Upon completing his residency, the O’Toole family moved to Dayton, Ohio where Dan served with the USAF. He then started his career as a private practice physician. Jane was very active in volunteer work wherever they lived. She was heavily involved with the swim teams. She also volunteered for blood drives, school functions, church activities and anywhere a helping, caring hand was needed.
In Oelwein, Jane was very involved in the Fine Arts Guild while her girls were in high school. She was also part of the RSVP program at the schools in Oelwein and continues in her volunteer work today.
Help them celebrate this momentous milestone with greetings and well wishes sent to PO Box 640/18 Shady Lane, Oelwein Iowa, 50662.