ARLINGTON — Marilyn Jean Rubner will mark her 85th birthday on Feb. 4. Her family is asking all who know Marilyn to help in celebrating her special day by sending cards and favorite memories to her.
In her 85 years, Marilyn has raised nine children and worked side-by-side with her late husband Robert “Bob” on their family farm near Arlington.
Marilyn’s children are Jim (Deb) Rubner, Sumner, Diana (Jeff) Helgerson, Hazleton, Greg (Denise) Rubner, Arlington, Phillip Rubner (deceased), Daryl (Terri) Rubner, Fairbank, Caryl (Darrell) Cushion, Fayette, Randy (Carolyn) Rubner, Newhall, Gary Rubner (fiancée Kim), Oelwein, Beth (Doug) Hinch, Norwalk, along with her 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
Marilyn served over the years with great dedication on several boards: West Central School Board, Fayette County Supervisor, Northeast Iowa RC&D Board, Strawberry Lutheran Home Board, Catholic Daughters, was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary at both the local and county level, which Marilyn is still an active member.
She keeps busy with hobbies. In the summer Marilyn likes to have her flowers outside, enjoys caring for her kittens, visiting friends, getting and receiving phone calls from family, friends and relatives. She especially enjoys going out to eat in town (she knows a lot of people) so she can chat and catch up.
Due to Covid-19 the family will not have an in-person celebration, but rather, we ask that you please send a card to Marilyn Rubner, 8285 I Avenue, Arlington, IA 50606.