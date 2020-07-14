ARLINGTON — Eldon Knipper, 8872 Diagonal Rd., Arlington, IA 50606, turns 90 on July 22, being born in 1930. He would enjoy hearing from friends and neighbors.
Eldon had lots of responsibilities as a teen, because an older brother was fighting in Germany in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II
Ask Eldon to tell you about farming with horses, in the days when you had no electricity on a farm. They did their butchering on the kitchen table, and a windmill was necessary to pump water for the livestock. No indoor bathroom, just an outhouse and a path.
Persons are invited to exchange notes with Eldon about your youth — no television, a party line telephone, and country school. Eldon remembers all the songs on the record machine were clean, teenagers and adults went to the same dances and socks were the only gift at Christmas.
Eldon worked most of his adult life at Payless Cashway or United Builders in Manchester, and farmed before and after work, milking cows, cleaning hog pens, grinding feed and training horses. It was all in a day’s work.
“Happy Birthday, Eldon, and hello, Doris.”