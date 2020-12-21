MAYNARD — Ann Hamann of Maynard will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Dec. 29. Her family is honoring her with a card shower. A family celebration may be planned at a later date.
In addition to raising a large family, Ann worked at the Fayette County care facility and later at Atwood in West Union from which she retired.
Her family includes nine children, Deb, Dennis, Dale, Don, Doug, Doris, Dean, Darren and Dawn, 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Birthday greetings and favorite memories may be sent to Ann at PO Box 209, Maynard, Iowa 50655.