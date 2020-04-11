Card shower to celebrate 90th for Walter Graesch

OELWEIN — Walter R. Graesch will celebrate his 90th birthday on April 22. Walter was born April 22, 1930 near Volga, Iowa, the son of Albert and Leta (Starr) Graesch.
Walt attended several schools, including two one-room schoolhouses. In 1944, Walter’s family moved to Oelwein, where he graduated from high school in 1948 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Following basic training, he attended Yeoman’s training in Norfolk, Virginia. Walt finished third in a class of 90 students and served on the staff of the Admiral in Command of the Amphibious Fleet of the Pacific area with the 11th Naval District in San Diego, California.
After serving, Walt married Alice Trower on March 11, 1951. They lived in Oelwein until 1959, moving to a farm near Maynard. Walt crop farmed and was a sales rep for Farm Service in Maynard, GrowMark, and NEOWA FS, Hazleton.
Walt and Alice moved to Oelwein when Walt retired at age 62 to care for his wife, who passed away July 21, 2000.
Walt has been an avid golfer through the years and enjoyed building and repairing many airplanes as a member of the Blackhawk Radio Controlled Airplane Club.
Walter’s family includes a son, Allan (Judy) Graesch of West Des Moines; a daughter, Marcia (Dann) Hughson of Sumner; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
At this time, Walt would love to hear from relatives, friends and neighbors. Persons may send birthday greetings and favorite memories to him at: 723 Southlawn Ct., Oelwein, Iowa 50662.