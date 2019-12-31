Card shower to celebrate Tisue’s 70th wedding anniversary

SUMNER — Harold Dean and Velma Tisue (Dean and Vel) will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Jan. 7. A card shower is planned to honor them on this special milestone.
They were married at Velma’s parents’ home with family in attendance in Appanoose County. Dean is retired from John Deere’s and Vel worked many years for Donaldson Company in Oelwein.
Everyone is invited to help the family celebrate by sending anniversary greetings to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Tisue, 915 W. First St., Sumner, IA 50674.