Card shower to honor 55th anniversary for Careys

Mr. and Mrs. Carey

SHELL ROCK — Please join us, the children of Richard and JoAnn Carey, as we honor our parents with a card shower on their 55th wedding anniversary on Friday, Oct. 9. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein in 1965.

Their family includes children: Christie (Mike) McGuire of Clear Lake; Jeff (Kim) Carey of Waukee; Teresa (Chris) Gergen of Janesville; Janel (Tony) Thompson of Cedar Falls; DeAnn Davis of Waverly; and Jason Carey of Shell Rock. The couple has 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

They have many family and friends who aren’t nearby, so we invite you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card or note to include a fond memory or simply express your good wishes. Please send cards to 33636 290th Street, Shell Rock, IA 50670

