Alice Roete, Oelwein, will celebrate her 96th birthday on Aug. 21. The family is requesting a card shower to celebrate her day.
Alice currently resides at MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein. Alice was born in St. Lucas, Iowa. Alice was married to Joseph Roete 61 years and they farmed outside of Oelwein their entire married life. Joseph died in 2005.
Alice lived at Southlawn condos in Oelwein from 2001 to 2014 and then lived at Arlington Place in Oelwein from 2014 to 2019 and made many friends. She likes to play cards, sew, and visit with her family and friends. Because of COVID-19, she has not had any visitors and her family would love to shower her with cards to brighten her day.
Her children are Louis (Mary), Oelwein; John (Chris) Oelwein; Roger, Maynard; Carol (Kirk) Keyser, Branson, Missouri; Diane Robert, Salt Lake City, Utah; Sharon Blaue, Plymouth, Minnesota; Janice (Phil) Harrington, Adel.
Cards can be sent to Alice Roete, 201 8th Ave SE #328, Oelwein IA 50662.