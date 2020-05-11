CHARLES CITY – Arlene Lehs, former Oelwein resident, will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 14. Currently, Arlene resides at Apple Valley Assisted Living, Charles City.
Her family invites friends and family to send a card or letter to mark this special occasion to Arlene Lehs, Apple Valley Assisted Living, Apartment #9, 801 Blunt Parkway, Charles City, IA 50616.
Arlene and the late Heinz Lehs were longtime Fayette area farmers and raised their six children: Brenda, Jerry, Marilyn, Tom, Dean, and Julie on their farm near Fayette before retiring to Oelwein in 1991.