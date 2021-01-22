Wayne and Karen Brownell will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Feb. 12.
Wayne Brownell and Karen Hausman were married at the First Baptist Church of Aurora. The Rev. Fred Dietderich officiated the double ring ceremony. Maid of honor was Doreen Irvine and bridesmaid was Lynda Jane VanLaningham. Best man was Lynn Ingamells and groomsman was Paul Copenhaver. David Brownell and Bob Falck were ushers. Organist was Mrs. Paul Hoaglan with the Rev. Kenneth McCullen as soloist.
The Brownell’s retired from farming a few years ago. They stay busy mowing around all the trees in their big yard and watching the wildlife meander by. They enjoy family get-togethers with food and playing Shanghi Rummy.
Wayne still enjoys golfing with his buddies and “being the gopher” for his sons-in-law and grandsons during planting and harvest. Karen enjoys flower and vegetable gardening and using her creativity making awesome Vacation Bible School backdrops. They are still involved and active members of the Stanley Union Church.
The Brownell’s have three daughters, Tammy Brownell of Oelwein, Jeanne (Bill) Baerg of Stanley, and Kim (Todd) Dittmer of Stanley. They have eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Please help celebrate their 60th anniversary by sending a card to their winter address: 10719 West Crosby Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351-4023.
A future celebration is being planned for the summer.