INDEPENDENCE — Merville “Bud” Caldwell will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Feb. 4. His family wishes to honor him with a card shower to mark this milestone.
His family includes his three daughters Marsha (Roger) Miller, Linda Caldwell and Sandy (Rick) Short, all of Oelwein.
Area folks will remember Bud as a top mechanic at Wardell Chevrolet in Oelwein. He was also shop foreman at Oelwein Implement (King Brothers), Case IH, and Hub City Implement in Oelwein before retiring.
Bud would love to hear from area friends. Birthday cards and favorite memories can be sent to him at ABCM Rehab East Campus, 1700 Third St. NE, Independence, IA 50644