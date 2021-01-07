OELWEIN — The family of Ed Meyer would like you to join with them as they celebrate his 90th birthday on Jan. 23 with a card shower.
Ed’s family includes three children and their spouses, Steve (Jo) Meyer of Bloomington, MN, Jennifer (Kurt) Wood of Fayette, and Doug (Theresa) Meyer of West Chicago, IL. Ed is a beloved grandfather of eight and great grandfather to eleven. He is also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Ed was raised in the Maynard area and graduated from Maynard High School in 1950. He was married to the love of his life, Dorothy Armentrout, on May 31, 1952. Following her death in 1998 he and his special friend, Erma Graf, enjoyed each other’s company and traveling together until her death in 2011. Ed remains in close contact with Erma’s family. The majority of his work years were spent as a foreman for Reilly Construction.
He is currently a resident at Arlington Place and his address is 1101 3rd Street S.W. #106, Oelwein, IA 50662. Ed loves to visit on the phone so please include your phone number.