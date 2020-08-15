OELWEIN — The children of Gary John Walrath, Sr. would love help in celebrating his 80th birthday on Aug. 20.
Gary was born in Oelwein, in 1940 to Della and Warren “Wally” Walrath. He grew up, married and raised a family with the love of his life, Josie, in Oelwein. They moved to Georgia for a short 20 years, where he worked at Swan Services and Georgia Regional Hospital until he retired from the latter and moved back to Oelwein.
Upon returning to Oelwein, Gary has kept busy volunteering for several organizations, such as Meals on Wheels, The Community Cupboard, elementary school mentor, Arlington Place, Oelwein Historical Museum and the Oelwein Senior Dining Center.
His family includes his wife Josie; children, Kathy Loban (Steve), Marc Leyh (Wendy), Tim Leyh, Lisa Walrath and Gary Walrath II (Tammy); 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great, great-grandchildren.
Please join us in a card shower by sending birthday wishes to 101 7th Ave SE, Oelwein, IA 50662.