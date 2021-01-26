OELWEIN — Helen Hillman will celebrate her 95th birthday, Tuesday, Feb. 2. No celebration is being planned at this time, but her family is hosting a card shower for her.
Helen is Mom to Duane of Oelwein, Delbert (Linda) of Stanley, and Debra (Dennis) Paul of Oelwein; Grandma of eight: Jodi, Kym, Brian, Krista, Shelly, Todd, Chad (deceased), and Corrine; Great Grandma of 14: Nathan, Nikki, Kaylee, Robby, Baylee, Drew, Jorie, Brooklyn, Mitchell, Braydan, Trey, Hunter, Natalee and Lydia, and Great-Great Grandma of five: Jayce, Daniel, Emmett, Elin and Izzy.
Helen likes spending her time doing needle work, reading and playing cards. She is a long time member of Stanley Union Church.
Helen would love to hear from her family and friends. Birthday wishes can be sent to her at 714 Southlawn Court, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.