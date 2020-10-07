OELWEIN — Janetta “Jan” Schellhorn will be celebrating her 98th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Her family is planning a card shower in her honor.
Jan was married to Willhart for 65 years. The couple farmed together before retirement. Jan also worked in an egg factory, ran a café, volunteered at several churches, and played the organ. Some may remember her as owner of a plaster craft shop, among other things.
Jan loves to play cards and at one time, danced a lot. She has made her home at Grandview HealthCare Center for about three years.
Her family includes five children, Julene (the late CJ) DeHart, Dale (Patti), Gary (Debby), Jim (Sandy), and Bryce (Amy), 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and six great, great-grandchildren, who all wish her a “Big Happy Birthday.”
Birthday greetings may be sent to Janetta c/o Grandview HealthCare Center, 800 Fifth St. SE, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.