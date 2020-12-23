Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Behavioral Health in Oelwein is announcing the retirement of their office manager Kathy Villa after 34 years of service. The staff would like to honor Kathy with a card shower in recognition of her many years with the organization. She is retiring at the end of the month.

Everyone is invited to send a card or list of things to do in retirement to Kathy Villa at PO Box 113, Oelwein, IA 50662.

Tags

Trending Food Videos