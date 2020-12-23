...Wind Advisory upgraded to Winter Weather Advisory for Mitchell,
Howard, Floyd, and Chickasaw Counties...
.The wind advisory has been upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory
for these counties. Please see our winter weather product for
details. Sufficient snowfall is now expected across these areas to
create a winter weather hazard. This, in addition to strong winds
is the reason for the change in advisory headlines.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Chickasaw, Floyd, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek and
Fayette Counties.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&