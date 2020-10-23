Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

OELWEIN — Marian Link is celebrating her 99th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 31. Her family wishes to honor her with a card shower.

Marian and her late husband Bob raised a family of six daughters and two sons. She is also the proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren who affectionately call her “Grandma Boo,” because of her Halloween birthday.

Marian would love the hear from friends. Birthday greetings and favorite memories can be sent to her at: 5 Eighth Ave. S.E., Oelwein, Iowa 50662.

Tags