AURORA — Marlene Kortenkamp will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 11. Her family is honoring her with a card shower to mark this special milestone.
Marlene’s family includes her six children, Laura, Susan, Julia, Mike, Kathy and Duke. There are also 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three new ones coming shortly.
In addition to birthday greetings, Marlene would love to read any memories you wish to share. Cards and memories can be sent to her at 1165 Ringold Ave., Aurora, IA 50607.