Card shower to honor Pat Cornish for 85th birthday

OELWEIN — Patricia “Pat” Cornish will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Aug. 3, with a private family gathering. Pat was born Aug. 1, 1934 in Waterloo, to Albert and Irene Campbell.
She is the mother of 7 children (1 deceased). She is grandma to 15, great-grandma to 32 and has 3 great, great-grandsons.
Pat worked in the food industry for many years and owned two cafés, New Home Café in Lamont and Ma’s Tiny Café in Hazleton.
Her family invites everyone to shower her with cards to: Pat Cornish, c/o Oelwein Health Care Center, 600 Seventh St. S.E., Oelwein, IA 50662.