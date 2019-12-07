Card shower to honor Ray Mahoney on 90th

Ray Mahoney of Oelwein will celebrate his 90th birthday Dec. 16. In honor of the event a card shower is being planned by his children Mark (Pam) of Urbandale, Ron (Joan) of Jefferson, Bret (Deb McLaury) of Oelwein, Michelle (Vince) Recker of Valparaiso, Ind., and their families.
Ray grew up on the family farm near Westgate. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Ray made his home and raised the family in Oelwein. Ray worked for the U.S. Postal Service retiring as postmaster.
Ray is known for being Oelwein’s Irish leprechaun every St. Patrick’s Day. Ray is also a big Chicago Cubs and Bears, and Iowa State Cyclone fan.
He is a member of Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein and an almost 70-year member of the Westgate Messerer-Fox American Legion Post 92.
Cards and remembrances may be sent to Ray at 1333 Second St. S.E., Oelwein, IA 50662.