Former longtime Oelwein resident Roger Wiltgen will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 6. His family is planning a card shower in honor of this milestone. A family celebration is being held over the weekend.
Roger was a familiar face at the Oelwein Fareway. He retired from the store after more than 30 years. While living in Oelwein, he was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Ross Reid Post 9 American Legion.
Roger’s family includes his children, Denise (Ross) Taylor of Iowa City, Glenn Wiltgen of Waterloo and Carla Bigelow of Coralville; along with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His hobbies include walking his beloved dog, Cash, watching westerns and going fishing.
Roger would love to hear from friends in the area. Birthday greetings and favorite memories can be sent to him at: 3714 Ravenwood Circle Unit 2, Waterloo, IA 50701.