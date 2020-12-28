FREDERIKA – Rosella (Rosie) Quass is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower. She would enjoy reading any special memory as well.
Rosella Caroline Quass was born on Jan. 12, 1931 in Randalia, to Harley and Ruth McComb. She graduated from Randalia High School and attended UNI Teachers College. She taught in Banks Township Country Schools #1 and #3, and grades 3 and 4 at Colwell. On June 15, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Louis Wayne Quass. Wayne passed away on April 3, 2009. After all her children reached school age, she began working at Wartburg College in Waverly and remained there until retirement in May of 1991.
Her family includes five children, Audrey (Larry deceased) Goodwin, Rodney Quass, Kristy Ogilvie (deceased), Lynette (Larry) Bond, Mary (David) Brouwer, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Cards may be sent to: PO Box 112, Frederika, Iowa 50631.