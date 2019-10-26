Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Card shower to honor Sharon Carnicle on 80th

Sharon Carnicle

Sharon Carnicle of Oelwein will celebrate her 80th birthday Nov. 2. A card shower is being planned to honor her.

Sharon is a lifelong Oelwein resident. She and her late husband Carroll “Beaver” Carnicle operated a service station for 28 years in Oelwein. They raised two sons, Bill (deceased) and Danny. Her family includes her son Danny of Oelwein, daughter-in-law Elizabeth of Marion, 3 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Sharon is well known for her knitting skills, having made hundreds of children’s hats, mittens and sweaters for missions through Christ United Presbyterian Church, where she is a longtime member.

Cards and birthday greetings may be sent to Sharon at: 108 Seventh Ave. SW, Oelwein, IA 50662.