Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Card shower to honor Veryl Burghardt for 80th

Veryl Burghardt

SUMNER — Veryl Burghardt will celebrate his 80th birthday Monday, Feb. 15.

Veryl and his wife Pat have four children; Jennifer (Gene) Gleason of Costa Mesa, California; Aaron (Ingrid Barker) of San Jose, California; Neal (Chuck Salem) of Fairfax, Virginia; and Katherine of Richfield, Minnesota. He also has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

After more than 50 years of farming and electrical work, Veryl finds joy in fishing, hunting, a good game of cards and time spent with family and friends. A card to help him mark this special birthday, especially if it included a good fish story, would make his day. Birthday wishes can be mailed to 15779 T Avenue, Sumner, IA 50674.

Tags

Trending Food Videos