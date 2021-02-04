Card shower to honor Veryl Burghardt for 80th

SUMNER — Veryl Burghardt will celebrate his 80th birthday Monday, Feb. 15.
Veryl and his wife Pat have four children; Jennifer (Gene) Gleason of Costa Mesa, California; Aaron (Ingrid Barker) of San Jose, California; Neal (Chuck Salem) of Fairfax, Virginia; and Katherine of Richfield, Minnesota. He also has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
After more than 50 years of farming and electrical work, Veryl finds joy in fishing, hunting, a good game of cards and time spent with family and friends. A card to help him mark this special birthday, especially if it included a good fish story, would make his day. Birthday wishes can be mailed to 15779 T Avenue, Sumner, IA 50674.