PELLA — Cassandra Moss of West Union, is one of 25 students who make up the Chamber Singers at Central College for the 2020-21 academic year. The Chamber Singers are a subset of the A Cappella Choir, with members chosen by Mark Babcock, M. Joan Kuyper Farver Endowed Chair in Music and Professor of Music. The Chamber Singers often lend their voices to official events around campus.