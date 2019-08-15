Court St. Rita #321, Catholic Daughters of the Americas gathered Monday evening, Aug. 12 at Sacred Heart Church Social Hall in Oelwein for their monthly meeting. Special guest was Jane Sparrgrove, head of the non-profit organization, Carol’s Closet.
The Closet is a 501c3 organization located on Commercial Street in Strawberry Point. It provides for family needs like clothing, baby essentials, diapers, car seats, cribs and household items. Clothing, hygiene products, wheelchairs, walkers, commodes and shower benches are available for veterans, seniors and the disabled who are in need of these items.
Unfortunately, the organization was devastated by a fire shortly before Christmas 2018. It has been in a recovery mode since that time. Carol’s Closet depends entirely on donations for funding. The organization is funded in part by a small thrift store, Mini Mall on Main, also located in Strawberry Point. The closet sponsors an annual banquet that is a successful fund raising effort. This year’s banquet is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16 at the Strawberry Point Civic Center.
Carol’s Closet is in its ninth year of service. The number of individuals assisted per year has grown to more than 100. They have served most counties in northeast Iowa and some in Wisconsin. Typically, social workers, public health nurses and other agencies contact them for assistance.
Court St. Rita recently assisted Carol’s Closet. They donated many items the closet could use from their garage sale held earlier this summer.
Preceding the meeting, members met for a rosary in the sanctuary. It was said for the intention of the souls of Shirley Henshaw and Pat Biver both of whom had passed away since the previous meeting. During the meeting the charter was draped in memory of the two.
The 2019-2020 Catholic Daughter Yearbook has been published and was made available to those members in attendance. It includes information on meeting dates, activities, standing rules, members, leadership and information about the National Catholic Daughters program, Circle of Love.
A project of the Iowa State Catholic Daughters has been the collection of rosaries for distribution to patients in hospitals across the state of Iowa. Court St. Rita has placed boxes at Sacred Heart Church for parishioner donations. The court has already presented over 300 rosaries to the State Court.
Circle of Love Education and Youth Chairperson, Nancy Kastli reported on a new offering that will begin at Sacred Heart Church. A program of the Ascension Press, it is entitled “The 99.” It is a three-part strategy to help parishes organize an effective ongoing evangelization effort.
In old business a summary was given of the Catholic Daughter Garage Sale. It was a huge success, generating the largest income in the long history of the sales. Thanks were extended to everyone who had any part in the activity which took place in June. Special recognition went to chairperson Pam Wardell and her assistant, Deb Hamilton.
In new business the Standing Rules of the court were amended to include several new items. Saturday, Oct. 5 was announced as the date for the Iowa State CDA Workshop in Manchester. It was noted that a new chairman was being sought for the Leadership chair of the Circle of Love.
During the announcement portion of the meeting, Regent Diana Stewart, asked members to continue to remember in prayer for the seminarians we support, Max and Phong as well as the missionary Sabrina. Winner of the Uganda basket this month was Luella Suhr, Virginia Larimer won the half-and-half drawing and the door prize went to Novella Wilson.
Barb Voshell, Spiritual Enhancement Chair of the Circle of Love led the membership in a closing prayer ceremony. “A Year Accomplished: We Reflect, We Pray” was an appropriate theme for the prayer as the court ended it current calendar year.
Hostesses for the luncheon were Kay Gieselman, Fran Recker and Marilyn Rubner along with the assistance of their committee. Coral Robinson, Joan Ford, Anne Shannon, Francis Potter, Barb Arndt, Julie Bloom and Barb Ehlers were committee members.
The next meeting of Court St. Rita will be held Monday, Sept. 9 at Sacred Heart Social Hall. The annual potluck dinner will have Sacred Heart School faculty and staff and parish staff as guests. Speaking to the group will be Sister Mary Lechtenberg who will present a program concerning human trafficking. Hostesses will be Delphine Deaner and Barb Gehrke. The committee will include Sheila Butters, Sharon Lorsung, Bertha Scheckel, Luella Suhr, Alice Steinman, Colleen Schoultz, Virginia Larimer and Jeannie Kalb.