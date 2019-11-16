Three representatives of the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard addressed the November meeting of Court St. Rita #321 of Catholic Daughters of the Americas at Sacred Heart Social Hall. About 30 members of the court heard from Elaine Schultz, president of the board; Nancy Meyer, manager and Carol Hamilton, a board member.
Schultz explained that the Cupboard operates under the umbrella the Oelwein Area Council of Churches. The board consists of representatives from six area churches. Representing Sacred Heart Church are Kay Troupe, Mary Kalb and Carol Hamilton.
Members learned the Cupboard is an emergency food service operation as opposed to being a food bank. At the Cupboard, clients shop for what they can use; whereas, at a food bank, they may be given a pre-selected package of food items.
Clients are referred to the Cupboard by one of several social service agencies. About 90% of the referrals come from Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation.
Clients are allowed to shop at the Cupboard two times in any given six month period. Last year the Cupboard had about 450 visits. One third of these were new clients. Most of them come only once a year. A growing number of clients are over the age of 65. Manager Nancy Meyer noted that many of those who come to shop at Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard are also individuals who do not have access to transportation.
Carol Hamilton reported that the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard has been serving the area for 45 years. Originally housed in the United Methodist Church, it relocated to First Baptist Church in October of 1992. It has had four managers over the years. Hamilton said the board is always working to understand how they can better serve those facing emergency food situations.
In reference to support for the Cupboard by parishioners of Sacred Heart, Hamilton stated, “Don’t sell yourselves short; you do a great job!” Hamilton finished by saying that volunteers are always welcome. When she asked for questions, a little third grade girl attending the meeting with her mother was waiving her hand. When Hamilton recognized her, the child said enthusiastically, “Can children volunteer?” Hamilton told her yes she could come during Christmas vacation. Then the girl’s younger brother asked, “Can I bring my dog?” This brought a humorous end to the presentation.
Deacon Jim Patera began the evening at 5 p.m. by leading Court St. Rita members in praying the rosary. A soup and salad supper followed the rosary. Receipts from the free will donation will be split between the court and the Iowa Catholic Daughters Fall Food Event. The court’s share of the receipts will go to Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard and members also brought cans of soup or fruit for the Cupboard. The portion that goes to the state court is earmarked for Christmas relief in the four Catholic dioceses of Iowa. The business meeting followed the supper.
As part of the national CDA Youth Education Contest, Court St. Rita members volunteered to judge poster and poetry entries in the local competition in January. Crystal Hyman, Sue Imoehl and Cheryl Patera will serve as judges. The theme of the competition is Blessed Are the Peacemakers.
Regent Diana Stewart thanked members who participated in the recent Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Rally and those who attended CDA Sunday activities. Sharon Lorsung, Bette Infled and Mary Reeder were noted for recently completing the fall financial review of the books of the court.
The court members approved the donation of paper products for the 22 families who will be served through the Giving Tree project at Sacred Heart Church this Christmas. Also approved was the purchase of three vestments for Father Ray Atwood. Rita Thole will be sewing three new alter clothes that the court is furnishing for the church.
With the approach of Advent, Stewart encouraged members to register for “Best Advent Ever” at www.dynamiccatholic.com for an opportunity to create a meaningful Advent experience.
The November winner of the Uganda project basket was Sue Imoehl. Barbara Vandersee won the half & half drawing and the door prize went to Chris Stolfus.
Hostesses for the soup and sandwich supper were Diane Olson and Rita Thole. Committee members were: Darlyne Halligan, J’Andera Gibney, Mary Kalb, Barbara Rundle, Pat Vinson, Julie Harmon and Veronica Stewart.
The next event for members of Court St. Rita will be the Christmas party to be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Social Hall. The court will provide meats and members are asked to bring side dishes for the meal. Two wrapped gifts valued at $2 each are also to be brought to the party for game prizes.
Bette Infeld and Nancy Kastli will serve as hostesses for the Christmas party. Committee members include Marianne Reynolds, Kathy Lenth, Alice Kauten, Mary Ann Infeld, Julie Jones, Marian Rau, Linda Ridihalgh and Deb Hamilton.
Reservations for the party for members and their guests are to be made with Nancy Kastli by Dec. 1. The committee has asked volunteers to help decorate the hall at 2:00 on the afternoon of Dec. 13.