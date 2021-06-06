INDEPENDENCE — Cedar Valley Hospice invites the community to join them over the lunch hour on Thursday, June 17 for a fundraiser to honor loved ones and support Cedar Valley Hospice services in the Independence area.
Mark your calendars from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17th, to attend the Forget-Me-Not fundraiser at Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd, Independence.
With each $25 ticket, guests receive one Forget-Me-Not plant kit that can be personalized. Guests will also enjoy a delicious lunch, entertainment, silent auction with local items and a short program. Additional plant kits can also be purchased and/or mailed. All proceeds benefit services offered to the community through Cedar Valley Hospice.
To register for the event or order plant kits to be mailed, call Shannon Melcher at 319.272.2002 or visit www.cvhospice.org and print out the RSVP/Mail Order Plant form from the event page and mail to Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704. Call or RSVP by Thursday, June 10.