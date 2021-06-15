LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals before and after the July 4th holiday.
Travel, outdoor fun, boating, and fireworks can all lead to an increase in traumas in local emergency rooms during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Many of these patients will require blood transfusions as part of their treatment or recovery.
To ensure blood is available for the predicted increased need, please give blood at an upcoming LifeServe blood drive in your community. Appointments are required.
A West Union community blood drive is Wednesday, June 30, 12:30-6 p.m. at Holy Name Church, 128 North Walnut St.
A Hawkeye community blood drive will be Monday, July 5, 2:30-6 p.m. at Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.