Members of the Oelwein Senior Dining Center (mealsite) try not to miss an opportunity to get together for treats, fun and honor friends. Birthdays, especially, are times to celebrate.
The “breakfast gang” that meets each morning between 7:30 and 9 a.m. for coffee and treats, recognized three February birthdays recently.
On Friday, Jan. 31, they gathered to celebrate the Feb. 2 birthdays of Kaye Frazer (90), and Helen Hillman (94). A stuffed groundhog joined the celebration, which was marked with treats, song and good fellowship.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, everyone met to celebrate Joan Ford’s 90th birthday, with food, great cake, gifts and song.
They are a fun and welcoming bunch of senior citizens. Area seniors are encouraged to stop in for coffee in the morning or make a lunch reservation a day ahead, by calling 283-5180. The more, the merrier.
The next event will be the St. Patrick’s Day party at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, Dinner is served at 11:30. It’s time for the wearing of the green and join the fun.