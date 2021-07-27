CONRAD — Central Iowa will be the host of the National Plowing Matches from Aug. 11-14.
The Iowa State Plowing Match will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, starting at 9 a.m. The first contest will be the State Small Plow Match, followed by the State Open Plow Match at 1 p.m., ending with the State Antique Plow Match at 3:30 p.m.
The Minnesota-Iowa Stateline Horse Plowing Association Matches will take place on Thursday, Aug. 12, starting at 10 a.m. The Kverneland Challenge will be held at 1 p.m.
The National Plowing Matches will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14. The National Small Plow and Reversible Classes will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, followed by the National Antique Plow Class at 1 p.m. The All National Junior Classes will begin at 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, the National Small Plow and Reversible Classes will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the National Open Plow Class at 1 p.m. Winners of the Small Plow and Reversible Classes will qualify for the World Ploughing Matches in Russia in 2022.
This event also coincides with the Marshall County Ag Expo. The Iowa Learning Farms Conservation Station trailer will be available on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be vendors and displays along with lunch and concessions. It is free admission, and all are welcome to attend the event. Golf carts and UTVs are welcome as long as proof of insurance is provided.
In case of rain, Sunday, Aug. 15, will be a makeup day.
This event will take place at 1198 Underwood Avenue, Conrad, Iowa 50621.