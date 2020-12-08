PELLA — Cassandra Moss of West Union is one of 63 Central College students performing in the 46th annual Christmas Candlelight Concert, which will premier at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The event is pre-recorded and available for free at central.edu/candlelight.
The A Cappella Choir, Chambers Singers and Handbell Choir will come together for one of the college's most cherished traditions. This year's theme is "Peace on Earth."
