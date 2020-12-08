Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

PELLA — Cassandra Moss of West Union is one of 63 Central College students performing in the 46th annual Christmas Candlelight Concert, which will premier at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The event is pre-recorded and available for free at central.edu/candlelight.

The A Cappella Choir, Chambers Singers and Handbell Choir will come together for one of the college's most cherished traditions. This year's theme is "Peace on Earth."

Central College of Pella is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service. For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.

