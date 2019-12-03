DECORAH — The ladies of Hannah Lee Chapter NSDAR have been making Christmas stockings for active duty and retired veterans. On Nov. 2, they filled 50 of these stockings with snacks, toiletries, games, decorations and thank you notes to be sent to service members overseas.
Twelve boxes filled with the stockings were sent last week so they will arrive before Christmas. Throughout the coming year Hannah Lee Chapter will continue to send monthly care packages to this unit as they have done for others in the past.
The National Society Daughters of American Revolution Project Patriot Committee is the official committee to support America’s service members and their families. Local chapters are encouraged to support the men and women serving in uniform in any way appropriate. At the national level this support is focused on active duty service members and their families through The Chaplain’s Closet at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany; Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland; the Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio, Texas; Camp Atterbury, Ind., a Mobilization Training Center; and Marine Corps Base Camp, Pendleton, Calif.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations.
DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.