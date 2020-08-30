WATERLOO — Renee Christoffer has officially stepped into her new role as president and CEO of Veridian Credit Union.
Late last year, the credit union’s board accepted former president and CEO Monte Berg’s notice of plans to retire at the end of July. The board voted earlier this year to name Christoffer as his successor. In her 27-year career at Veridian, she most recently served as its chief administration officer.
“Monte has been a staple of Veridian Credit Union for 30 years,” said Veridian Board Chair Nick Waters. “Under his leadership, we’ve upgraded our digital platforms, expanded our branch network, launched new professional development programs and ensured that our members’ successful financial futures remain central to our efforts. Renee has also been actively involved in each of those achievements and has been a constant source of proven leadership at Veridian for decades. We know there’s no one better prepared to lead our credit union forward.”
Christoffer started her career at Veridian in 1993 as a co-op student in a school-to-work program in Waterloo and was hired as a teller the next year. Over the following decades, she remained at the credit union as a loan officer, branch manager, regional manager and vice president of branches.
In 2007 she became the chief administration officer, overseeing payment systems, information technology, commercial services and project management. She served in that role until becoming president and CEO at the end of July.
Christoffer earned her bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University and master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. A resident of Waterloo, she also currently serves as board president for the Waterloo Schools Foundation.
“It’s the honor of my professional life to serve our members, employees and board as president and CEO,” Christoffer said. “As a credit union, we’re owned by the people who use our products and services. Many are now facing unique and immediate financial challenges through a global pandemic. Our focus remains on helping them to create their successful financial future.”
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with 900 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit www.veridiancu.org.