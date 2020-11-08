Oelwein City Council will consider resolutions to obligate funds for annual TIF (tax increment financing) appropriations for Forsyth Management Company, Steil’s Studio of Dance (Northeast Iowa Dance Academy), and Cornerstone Inn and Suites, LLC, when it meets in regular session tonight at the Community Plaza, where social distancing can be observed.
A change order needs approval on the West Water Tower Repainting Project, in the amount of $9,700. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reports the city has funds available in water infrastructure to complete this change order.
The Council will consider a motion authorizing repair to the Highway 3 and Charles Street traffic lights by K & W Electric, Inc., in the amount of $6,000, with funding to come out of Road User Tax Supplies.
The largest item on the agenda is authorization of utility meter reading software and tower upgrade by Municipal Supply in the amount of $30,840. Funding for this was approved last year but was not completed. Mulfinger said the funding stayed in place and is now ready to be used, so he recommends approving the purchase.
Reports from the City Attorney, and Park and Recreation round out the 6 p.m. meeting.
A work session follows at 6:30 p.m. with a police department budget presentation.