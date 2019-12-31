WATERLOO – Clark & Associates is excited to host the third annual Winter Fun on the Slopes adaptive ski event on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Sundown Mountain Ski Resort in Dubuque.
This event is free for those with disabilities and special needs and will include all equipment and lift passes. Family and friends wishing to participate will be responsible for applicable fees.
This event will be led by certified ski instructors with a 2-to-1 instructor to student ratio in three sessions; 9:30-11:30 a.m. 12-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Reservations are required with a limited number of participants per session.
“Our mission is to provide rehabilitative services, programs and experiences to those with disabilities,” said Andy Steele, managing partner of Clark & Associates. “This annual event provides skiing and snowboarding experiences, which is something everyone should have a chance to enjoy.”
The Winter Fun on the Slopes event is taking reservations now until Jan. 2. If you have questions or would like to make a reservation, contact Chad Remmert at cremmert@clarkpo.com.
Participant safety is the most important focus of the event, but having fun is also encouraged.