Preregister before Nov. 11 for fall commercial pesticide applicator CIC
FAYETTE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County will host a Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, Nov. 18. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is the Fayette County Extension Office, 218 South Main St. Fayette. Due to social distancing requirements, preregistration is required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows.
The course runs from 9 - 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before Nov. 11 and $45 after Nov. 11. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Deb Kahler at the ISU Extension and Outreach Fayette County office at 563-425-3331 or dkahler@iastate.edu .
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B, 1C, and 10. Topics covered will include information on safe handling and storage of pesticides, laws and regulations, personal protective equipment, and pest management.
Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.