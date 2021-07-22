Gov. Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Friday, July 16, for 10 counties in response to severe weather beginning July 14 and continuing and for one county in response to severe weather beginning June 24. The governor’s proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) and the Iowa Disaster Case Management program.
The 10 counties declared are – Appanoose, Bremer, Calhoun, Davis, Fayette, Lucas, Monroe, Sac, Wapello and Winneshiek for the July 14 severe weather event, and Lucas County for the June 24 severe weather event.
Individuals suffering loss of personal property or having structural damage to their personal residence may contact the local “community action” office located in their county. Northeast Iowa Community Action, based in Decorah, covers Bremer, Fayette and Winneshiek counties. An office is located in Oelwein at 297 6th Ave SW, phone: 319-283-2510.
Sieda Community Action, based in Ottumwa, covers Appanoose, Davis and Wapello counties. New Opportunities, Inc, based in Carroll, covers Calhoun and Sac counties. South Central Community Action, based in Chariton, covers Lucas and Monroe counties.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) may provide up to $5,000 of assistance, reimbursement and/or vendor voucher, for covered items to households at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. Application must be made through your local community action office. You may be eligible for repair or replacement of items damaged by storms/flooding.
Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of proclamation to submit a claim.
The Iowa Disaster Case Management (IDCM) program is to address serious needs to overcome disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance and referrals.
There is no income eligibility requirement for Disaster Case Management and there is no direct financial assistance provide by Disaster Case Management. Disaster Case Management closes 180 days from the disaster proclamation. Additionally, residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report.