Community Bank of Oelwein donates $1,000 to Homecoming festivities

Oelwein High School Homecoming was this past Friday, Sept. 25. Originally scheduled to sponsor the game, Community Bank of Oelwein could not do so due to Covid-19 precautions. Instead, Community Bank donated $1,000 towards the Homecoming dance, held on the football field following the game. The high school used the money to purchase pizza, drinks, and gift cards for the students.
“A huge shout-out to all who made Homecoming 2020 a total blast for Oelwein High School students, parents, and community members. Community Bank of Oelwein was a big part of that support,” said Tim Hadley, Oelwein High School Principal.
“We are proud to sponsor the Oelwein High School Homecoming festivities. As the only locally owned bank chartered in Oelwein, we are a long-time supporter of the community,” said Jim Kullmer, President and CEO of Community Bank of Oelwein.