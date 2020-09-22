LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive.
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena community blood drive will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the Elgin Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave., Elgin.
To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures.
Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate.
Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.