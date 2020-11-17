COVID-19 precautions are in place
LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive.
Besides COVID-19, this time of year brings challenges in meeting hospital partners’ blood needs for blood centers across the country. Flu season, winter weather, and holiday preparations often keep donors away from their appointments.
Community blood drives are planned in December in the following locations:
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena communities, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Elgin Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave.
Oelwein, noon to 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at Community Plaza, 25 West Charles St.
Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments.
Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.