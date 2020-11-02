The Wapsie Valley FFA thanks everyone that came out on Sunday, Oct. 25, to support the Chapter, as they held their biannual omelet breakfast. A special thank you is extended to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Fairbank, for the use of their beautiful hall.
The members and parents put in plenty of hard work to make this event possible, and they had fun during the process. This breakfast is always a great way to raise money for the FFA functions, as well as to say thank you for the outstanding support we receive from the community.
The members and parents wore masks and a take-out option for omelets was added this year, in light of the COVID-19 concerns. If you missed the fall breakfast on Sunday, the FFA would love to have you join them at their spring omelet breakfast in Readlyn.