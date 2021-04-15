OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) traveled to Ames on March 20 and 21, to showcase their talent at the BravO! Dance Regional Competition. More than 300 participants gathered in Stephens Auditorium to compete over the weekend in a variety of categories, from “Petite Solos” to “Senior Large Groups.”
NIDA performed very well at BravO!, receiving numerous awards, including six 1st place finishes and the “Standing O!vation Award” for their Contemporary Large Group Teen Routine: “Wildfire.”
NIDA danced in the Spotlight Dance Cup in Davenport, at the Rivercenter on Saturday, April 10. Studios from around the Midwest participated, making for an elite weekend of dance. NIDA received multiple Overall Awards, including 2nd for Teen Jazz Solo (Elzsie Fauser), 2nd for Teen Jazz Duet (Elzsie and Izsy Fauser) and 3rd for Senior Jazz Duet (Karlee Fuelling and MacKenzie Christian).
One more competition is on NIDA’s schedule for the 2020-21 dance year and the studio will undoubtedly finish strong. Their final weekend, April 17, NIDA will wrap up competition with Beyond the Stars in Dubuque, at the Five Flags Center. Despite an unpredictable and chaotic year, NIDA’s dancers have persevered and continue to hone their craft. It is wonderful to see them recognized for their hard work.
Northeast Iowa Dance Academy is located in Oelwein, at the very end of South Frederick Avenue where it meets Highway 281.
We have trained award-winning dancers and our teachers are constantly working to improve their own knowledge,” said NIDA owner Anna Steil-Kerns. “We offer classes in Acro, Ballet, Tap, Hip-hop and others for students of all ages. Whether you are just getting started or looking to improve your technique and train your body, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy has a class for you!”
Be on the lookout for Summer Camp offerings on the NIDA website: nidacademy.com