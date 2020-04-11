Cook now, Enjoy later

AMES – As the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts work and family routines, Iowans may find they have more time to spend in the kitchen. Make the most of this time by getting a jumpstart on future meal planning, suggest nutrition and wellness state specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“You can prepare freezer meals or freeze leftovers now to use when you return to the office. Freezer meals will limit your time in the kitchen, especially after a long day at the office,” said Sarah Francis.
“Having frozen, home-cooked meals is a healthy alternative to store-bought frozen meals. They also save you money and reduce stress around planning and preparing mealtimes,” said Ruth Litchfield.
Three steps for freezing meals
Many items such as soups, casseroles, baked goods and meat entrees can be frozen and later reheated or baked. Freezing leftovers provides a meal for another day while helping reduce food waste. Francis and Litchfield recommend following these steps.
Step 1. Plan ahead. Planning meals ahead of time saves time by making sure you have the food items you will need. Decide how many days or meals you want to prepare ahead and freeze. When planning your menu keep in mind: How much space do you have available in your freezer? Do you have appropriate freezer containers such as freezer bags, jars or plastic containers? Use the Spend Smart, Eat Smart website to help plan your menu.
Step 2. Choose recipes and foods that can freeze well. Many recipes and foods freeze well. Most casseroles should be frozen before baking, especially when all the ingredients are already cooked. Exceptions to this rule include dishes containing uncooked rice, raw vegetables or uncooked meat that has been frozen and thawed. It is recommended to undercook starchy ingredients such as potatoes, beans, rice, and noodles or they will become mushy. Double your recipes — eat one now and save the other for later. Making double the recipe doesn’t require as much prep time as making the same recipe twice. You can also maximize prep time by prepping multiple recipes at one time. Visit Spend Smart, Eat Smart for freezer-friendly recipe ideas.
Step 3. Store it safely and correctly. Food items that are not packaged correctly are more likely to develop freezer burn. Many household food containers are not suitable for long-term freezer storage. The cartons that come with milk, cottage cheese, yogurt, margarine and many other refrigerated foods are not moisture vapor resistant enough for freezing and do not produce seals airtight enough for freezing. Also, waxed paper, paper cartons, cardboard ice cream and milk cartons, or any rigid carton with cracks or a poorly fitting lid are not sufficiently moisture vapor resistant.