Applications are now being accepted for 2022 grants from the Iowa Women’s Foundation. To be eligible, proposed projects must focus primarily on serving the needs and aspirations of women and girls in Iowa.
To this end, six specific areas have been identified as the most critical barriers for Iowa women and girls, and all grant applications must address one of these barriers. The barriers are: employment, child care, housing, education/training, transportation, and mentorship.
The RFP, eligibility requirements and application guidelines are available online at https://iawf.org/core-grants/ To be considered for a grant, non-profit organizations must complete an application and submit electronically no later than April 30, 2021, 5:00 pm to grants@iawf.org