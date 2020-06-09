LifeServe Blood Center, the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, is seeking organizations and businesses willing to host summer blood drives to help make up for the thousands of blood donations lost due to COVID-19 related cancellations.
LifeServe reports that from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, more than 500 blood drives have been forced to cancel, resulting in the loss of more than 13,000 blood donations. To put things in perspective: a single trauma victim can use fifty units or more during their critical time of need.
“Due to social distancing, many of the schools and businesses that hosted blood drives are now working remotely or disallowing visitors,” explained Reilly Cady, director of Field Recruitment at LifeServe Blood Center. “While understandable, that’s a big problem for the community blood supply. We’re asking groups that have never hosted a drive or have adequate space available to consider giving a blood drive a try.”
As hospitals and medical centers ramp back up on elective surgeries and summer begins, the need for blood is rising.
Local businesses and organizations can assist by hosting a blood drive at their location. LifeServe Blood Center has several enhanced COVID-19 precautions in place to ensure the safety of our team members, blood donors, and venues.
For more information about hosting a blood drive, visit lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.